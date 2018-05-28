Pakistan elections: Hindus maintain majority among religious minority voters

A total of 105 million, 59.2 million males and 46.7 million females, constitute the electoral roll across the six provinces of Pakistan. (AP Photo) A total of 105 million, 59.2 million males and 46.7 million females, constitute the electoral roll across the six provinces of Pakistan. (AP Photo)

The number of non-muslim voters in Pakistan increased by 30 per cent since the last general election in 2013, according to a report in Dawn. While Hindus maintained majority among religious minority electorate with 1.77 million voters, the number of overall non-Muslim voters in Pakistan has grown to 3.63 million.

The Dawn, citing an official document from the Election Commission, said Hindu voters increased from 1.40 million five years ago to 1.77 million and the overall non-muslim voters from 2.77 million to 3.63 million.

While Hindus continue to be the biggest community among minorities, they no longer constitute over half of the total non-Muslim voters as was the case in 2013. They are mostly concentrated in the Sindh province, where in two districts they form over 40 per cent of total registered voters.

A total of 105 million, 59.2 million males and 46.7 million females, constitute the electoral roll across the six provinces of Pakistan, which has a population of over 200 million, according to data on the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Ahead of the completion of the term of the current government, Pakistan on Monday named Former Pakistan chief justice Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker prime minister till the newly elected PM takes charge after the elections. “Today is a day of great importance in the democratic run of the country. We have agreed on an individual for the position,” ExpressTribune quoted PM Abbasi as saying at the press conference. “We have come to this decision six weeks later, and we had to discuss the nominations with our parties as well…The individual’s history is impeccable and contribution has been outstanding,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd