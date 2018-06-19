Pakistan Election Commission rejects nomintation papers of Imran Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

The officer said that Imran Khan had not filled a column in the affidavit in which he was required to describe his performance as a Member of National Assembly (MNA). Khan had served as MNA from NA-56 Rawalpindi. (AP/PTI/File) The officer said that Imran Khan had not filled a column in the affidavit in which he was required to describe his performance as a Member of National Assembly (MNA). Khan had served as MNA from NA-56 Rawalpindi. (AP/PTI/File)

In a setback to bigwigs, Pakistan’s election commission Tuesday rejected the nomination papers of former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan for the NA-53 constituency of Islamabad.

The nomination papers of Abbasi and his covering candidate Sardar Mehtab Khan for NA-53 were rejected by the returning officer after the candidates failed to fill the affidavit as per the requirements, Dawn reported.

According to the returning officer, Abbasi had not submitted complete tax returns with his documents either. The candidates have vowed to challenge the decision in the election tribunal tomorrow. Khan’s nomination papers for the same constituency were rejected on account of being incomplete.

His nomination papers were challenged earlier this month by Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party candidate Abdul Wahab Baloch, who contended that Khan did not fulfill the criterion under articles 62 and 63 on the issue of Sita White and her daughter Tyrian.

Although the returning officer rejected Baloch’s objections against Khan’s candidature, he turned down the PTI chief’s papers saying he had submitted an incomplete affidavit as approved by the Supreme Court.

The officer said that Imran Khan had not filled a column in the affidavit in which he was required to describe his performance as a Member of National Assembly (MNA). Khan had served as MNA from NA-56 Rawalpindi.

There had been resentment in his constituency as he allegedly never visited it during his five-year term despite living in Banigala only a few kilometres away, the paper said.

