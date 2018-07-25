Pakistan election 2018: Women of tribal district cast vote for the first time

People wait in queue at a polling station to cast their votes in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. After an acrimonious campaign, polls opened in Pakistan on Wednesday to elect the country’s third straight civilian election, a first for this majority Muslim nation that has been directly or indirectly ruled by its military for most of its 71-year history. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) People wait in queue at a polling station to cast their votes in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. After an acrimonious campaign, polls opened in Pakistan on Wednesday to elect the country’s third straight civilian election, a first for this majority Muslim nation that has been directly or indirectly ruled by its military for most of its 71-year history. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)

In a progressive step, women of Upper Dir, a conservative tribal district of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan, set a precedent on Wednesday by casting their vote in Pakistan’s general elections, PTI quoted a media report.

Women in Upper Dir, which was once a Taliban stronghold, had been deprived of their right to cast their ballots since the 70s, when the country held its first general elections, on the pretext of cultural taboos.

Women were seen standing outside the polling stations in constituencies NA-5 and PK-12 of Upper Dir as the country went to polls, PTI quoted Geo news.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said that a constituency which stopped women from voting, the election in its constituency would become invalid.

The ECP added that in case the female turnout in the elections should be lower than 10 per cent, the results of the constituency would be declared invalid.

Upper Dir has a total of 447,414 registered voters. Nearly 106 million people are registered to vote in the elections. The polling began at 8.00 am Pakistan time and will conclude at 6.00 pm and the results are likely to be announced within 24 hours.

The contest in Pakistan has largely boiled down to a tight race between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

(with inputs from PTI)

