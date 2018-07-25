Pakistan election 2018 underway: Ten things you should know

Pakistan election 2018: The contest in Pakistan has largely boiled down to a tight race between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Pakistan election 2018: The contest in Pakistan has largely boiled down to a tight race between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

After a high-voltage campaign, marred by violence, millions in Pakistan are voting for a new government on Wednesday. In its 71-year-long history, the country has been ruled by the military for 30. The 2018 elections will mark the second civilian transfer of power in Pakistan since its independence.

The contest in Pakistan has largely boiled down to a tight race between former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party may play the role of a kingmaker in case none of the party wins a clear majority in the elections. Imran Khan, who has emerged as the front-runner for the top position in the country, has pledged to break the decades-old two-party “status quo” of the PML-N and its historical rival the PPP.

Here is all you need to know about the Pakistan elections

1. Voting is underway n more than 85,000 polling stations. Nearly 106 million people are registered to vote in the elections. The polling began at 8.00 am Pakistan time and will conclude at 6.00 pm. The results are likely to be announced within 24 hours.

2. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 3,459 candidates are contesting for 272 general seats of the National Assembly, while 8,396 candidates are running for 577 general seats of the four provincial assemblies – Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Follow Pakistan Election 2018 Polls Live Updates

3. The run-up to elections has seen a massive crackdown on media and allegations that the military was meddling in the poll process. For a smooth polling process, the ECP has deployed around 1.6 million staff at polling stations across the country. About 449,465 policemen and over 370,000 military personnel have been deployed for security.

4. Pakistan’s National Assembly comprises a total of 342 members, of which 272 will be directly elected today whereas the rest — 60 seats reserved for women and 10 for religious minorities — are selected later through proportional representation among parties with more than five per cent of the vote.

Read | How Pakistan voted through decades of uncertainty

5. Questions were raised about the role of the military after reports that it was given magisterial powers. Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa, however, assured that soldiers deployed for election duties would strictly comply with the code of conduct given by the ECP. He also said the Army will only perform a facilitative role in the polls and that the polling process is to remain under the control and authority of the ECP.

6. A public holiday has been declared across the country on Wednesday in order to encourage voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise. A party can only form the government if it manages to clinch 172 seats in total.

7. The Pakistani army is known to exert a considerable influence on the political functioning in Pakistan and set the agenda for the country’s foreign and security policies. In fact, the military has ruled Pakistan through various coups for nearly half of the country’s history since independence in 1947.

Read | Pakistan election: The Pollitics of Pak Army

Pakistan election 2018: A police officer guards, where electoral workers stand in line to collect election materials ahead of general election in Karachi, Pakistan (Reuters) Pakistan election 2018: A police officer guards, where electoral workers stand in line to collect election materials ahead of general election in Karachi, Pakistan (Reuters)

8. No prime minister in the country has completed a full five-year term. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was arrested in a graft case, days ahead of the election, returned to Pakistan from London in an effort to revitalise his party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. His brother, Shahbaz Sharif, has been leading the campaign.

9. Controversy has also arisen over allowing militant groups extremist leaders to contest the polls. The leading among them are Mumbai-terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led banned Jamat-ud Dawa’s candidates who are fighting with the aim to make Pakistan a “citadel of Islam.” Saeed’s son and son-in-law are contesting the elections.

Read | Pakistan elections 2018: Everything you need to know

10. Even as the voting was underway, a suicide bomb killed at least 28 people and injuring over 30 others in a blast in Quetta. The voting was disrupted after the blast happened near the polling station. In the run-up to the elections, the country also witnessed a series of deadly attacks targeting candidates and campaign rallies, including one that killed 151 people in Balochistan province.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd