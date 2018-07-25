Pakistan Election 2018 Polls LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins across 85,000 booths amid tight security

Pakistan General Election 2018 Live Updates: Pakistan will hold its 11th general election since 1970 on Wednesday. Voting has begun at 85,000 polling stations. About 4,00,000 police officers and 371,388 army personnel have been deployed at the booths as a precautionary security measure.
A fierce battle is expected between Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) led by Nawaz Sharif’s brother and former Pakistan Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be hoping to play kingmaker in case none of the parties secure a clear majority.
The high-voltage campaign was marred by violence, including an IS-claimed attack on July 13 that killed nearly 150 people, and dominated by political controversies over the arrest of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Not a single Pakistani prime minister has completed their term yet as the Army has ruled Pakistan directly for 30 years. The military has also exerted influence on matters of national security and foreign policy during civilian regimes.
Pakistan Election 2018 Live updates: In the campaign of the main political parties, relations with India have not figured. In their manifestos, the PML (N), Imran’s PTI, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have all called for dialogue with India. All three manifestos reference the UN Security Council resolutions as a framework for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. If the PML-N wins, India will breathe a sigh of relief, given Imran Khan’s perceived closeness with the military. If PML-N forms the government, Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz is the likeliest candidate for PM even though the ousted premier is likely to pull the strings from behind. Like Nawaz, Shahbaz is also a votary of normalising relations with India, but he is also known to be more accommodating of the Army.
Pakistan Election 2018 Live updates: The PML-N’s stronghold is Punjab province – Nawaz Sharif’s homeland and the country’s richest and most populous province, but the party is expected to lose ground to the PTI. Many PML-N candidates switched loyalties before the polls, either joining the PTI or running as independents. The PML-N has never carried enough influence in Sindh, Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In Sindh province, the PPP is expected to hold on to its rural base, but there will be an interesting fight for the 21 seats in Karachi, the provincial capital, and the country’s largest city. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s hold over Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh — it won 18 seats in 2013 — has loosened with the party’s breakup and a crackdown by the Army. According to a nationwide survey, PTI is leading with 29 per cent, followed by PML-N at 25 per cent and PPP at 20 per cent.
Pakistan Election 2018 Live updates: This year’s elections will see the debut of proscribed terrorist and 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed in the political landscape, albeit not directly. After the Election Commission of Pakistan denied registration to the banned Milli Muslim League (MML) — the political face of Hafiz Saeed-led Jamaat-ud Dawa — the party fielded its candidates under the banner of Allahu Akbar Tehreek (AAT). The party has put up candidates for 80 National Assembly (NA) seats, and is also contesting for the provincial assemblies.
Pakistan Election 2018 Live updates: The 272 general seats are split between the four provinces — Punjab (141), Sindh (61), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (39), Balochistan (16) — and two territories: FATA (12) and Islamabad Capital Territory (3). Clearly then, the road to Islamabad passes through Punjab. This is where the PML (N) is strongest — in 2013, Nawaz picked up 118 of his 126 elected seats in Punjab. The PTI won only 8 seats. The Provincial Assembly consists of 577 general seats, while 151 seats are reserved for minorities and women, taking the total strength to 728. For the complete breakup check the table below.
About 106 million voters will exercise their franchise for two seats in each constituency: one for the National Assembly (the lower house of the parliament) and one for their Provincial Assembly. Pakistan has four provinces — Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The elections will see 272 National Assembly seats being filled. An additional 10 seats are reserved for minorities and 60 for women, which are filled based on proportional representation of the 272 general seats, taking the strength of the Assembly to 342.
Polling will end at 6pm after which counting of votes will begin. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has requested the media not to air unofficial results before 7pm (PST). Also, Pakistan government has declared July 25 a public holiday in an effort to encourage maximum voter participation.
