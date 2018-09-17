Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Pakistan: Efforts on to get Nawaz Sharifs’ parole extended, says Report

Pakistan: Efforts on to get Nawaz Sharifs’ parole extended, says Report

PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif has been making efforts to get another extension in their parole till Begum Kulsoom's chehlum (ceremony that is held on the 40th day after the demise), Dawn reported.

By: PTI | Lahore | Published: September 17, 2018 3:26:01 pm
Nawaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif parole, Pakistan, Kulsoom funeral, Nawaz sharif parole extension, Shahbaz sharif, world news Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar, currently serving jail terms in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s party is making efforts to extend his parole, which will end on Monday, to allow him to mourn the death of his wife Begum Kulsoom till a ceremony that is held on the 40th day after the demise, according to a media report.

Kulsoom died last Tuesday in a London hospital after a year-long battle with throat cancer.

She was laid to rest on Friday at the Sharif family’s Jati Umra residence here next to the graves of her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar, currently serving jail terms in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July, have been released on parole for three-days for Kulsoom’s funeral.

The Punjab home department extended the parole for additional five days.

The Sharifs had been sent to the jail two months ago in the corruption case related to their purchase of properties in London.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shahbaz Sharif has been making efforts to get another extension in their parole till Begum Kulsoom’s chehlum (ceremony that is held on the 40th day after the demise), Dawn quoted sources as saying.

Asked about the party leadership’s efforts to seek extension in the parole of the three, former speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told media that the Sharif family could announce a decision on the matter.

“Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had not sought parole. I hope the government itself will extend their parole on humanitarian grounds,” he added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Watch Now
Climate change is real and it is making hurricanes worse. Here's how
Buzzing Now
Advertisement