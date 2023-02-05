scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan economic crisis: IMF places new bailout conditions, PM says they are beyond wildest dreams

Stating that IMF is giving a 'tough time' to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team, the Pakistani PM on Friday hinted that harsh measures have to be taken to revive the stalled loan programme.

A currency broker stands near his booth, which is decorated with pictures of currency notes, while dealing with customers, along a road in Karachi, Pakistan January 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
Pakistan economic crisis: IMF places new bailout conditions, PM says they are beyond wildest dreams
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The first round of technical talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a cash-strapped Pakistan concluded on Friday, with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif terming the IMF bailout conditions as something “beyond our wildest dreams”.

Stating that IMF is giving a “tough time” to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his team, the Pakistan PM on Friday hinted that harsh measures have to be taken to revive the stalled loan programme.

Also Read |IMF giving Pakistan tough time in ‘unimaginable’ economic crisis: PM Shehbaz Sharif

During the four-day talks, IMF Pakistan Mission Chief Nathan Porter was briefed by the Finance Minister on the “fiscal and economic reforms and measures being taken by the government in different sectors”.

After revising the macroeconomic framework, the Pakistani authorities said that the real GDP growth is projected to slash from 5 per cent to 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent, and inflation is going to escalate form 12.5 per cent to 29 per cent in the current fiscal year, a Geo News report stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty

According to a report in the newspaper Dawn, the lender has set several conditions for resuming the bailout, including an increase in power tariff, restoration of unrestricted imports and raising the petroleum development levy on diesel.

Also Read |Oil industry in Pakistan on verge of ‘collapse’ amid liquidity crisis

The IMF views the poor performance of the power sector, whose circular debt has reached Rs 2.9 trillion, as a major threat to the economy. The IMF’s demand to discontinue the exemption for “lifeline electricity consumers”, i.e. those consuming under 300 units, can be a widely unpopular decision as almost 88 per cent of the country’s power consumers fall under this category.

The IMF funding is critical for Pakistan, which is left with only around $3.10 billion in foreign exchange reserves, that can only manage to cover three weeks of imports.

Advertisement
Also Read |Pakistan’s forex exchange reserves hit 10-year low

The Fund has also demanded a raise in the Federal Excise Duty on sugary beverages upto 17% from the existing rate of 13%. This is likely to put the government in a tight spot as the sweetener owners enjoy political connections irrespective of the political divide in the country, reported Geo News.

Pakistan had secured a $6 billion IMF bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion last year. The ongoing negotiations, to continue through February 9, are meant to clear the IMF’s 9th review of its Extended Fund Facility, aimed at helping countries facing balance-of-payments crises.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:31 IST
Next Story

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Came close to buying adult diapers, says Matt Renshaw on Pune bathroom emergency

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close