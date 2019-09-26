Pakistan: 53 injured as shallow tremors rock quake-hit area

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’s Mirpur city was Thursday rocked by a second earthquake within three days, leaving at least 53 people injured, Radio Pakistan reported. The 4.7 magnitude quake, having a depth of 10 kilometres, hit Jhelum, Mirpur and adjoining areas, data released by the US Geological Survey said.

Advertising

The injured were found in Thothal, Kalyal and F1 sector of Mirpur, medical superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital in Mirpur, Dr Farooq Noor, told Dawn.

Minor tremors were also felt in Lahore and Sialkot, causing many residents to leave their homes and offices.

Taking to Twitter, various people said they had felt minor tremors in Lahore, with some speculating that they may have been aftershocks from the devastating earthquake two days ago.

Advertising

On Tuesday, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad, leaving at least 38 people dead and over 450 injured. However, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had put the death toll at 25.

Several cities including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Skardu, Kohat, Charsadda, Kasur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Chitral, Malakand, Multan, Shangla, Okara, Nowshera, Attock, and Jhang felt the tremors.