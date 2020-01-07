Pakistan: Two killed, 14 injured in roadside blast in Quetta city

Paramilitary soldiers gather at the site after a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan January 7, 2020. (Source: Reuters) Paramilitary soldiers gather at the site after a bomb blast in Quetta, Pakistan January 7, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

At least two people were killed and 14 others injured on Tuesday when a powerful bomb exploded near a vehicle of the Pakistani security forces in southwestern Quetta city in the restive Balochistan province.

A motorcycle strapped with explosives blew up when a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle passed by on McConaughey road near Liaquat Bazar area in Quetta city, capital of Balochistan province, police said.

“Two people have been killed in the blast and 14 injured who have been shifted to the Quetta Civil Hospital,” a police official said.

“The impact of the explosion was so strong that its sound was heard far off and windows of nearby buildings and parked vehicles also got damaged,” he said.

Six to seven killogrammes of explosive material was used in the attack, according to reports.

Rescue and security forces immediately reached the scene of the blast and cordoned off the area. The toll is expected to rise as rescue operations are still under way.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the attack and has sought a detailed report. “Cowardly terrorists once again seek to upend peace in the city as well as the province,” he said.

The explosion took place after a lull in terror attacks in the Baluchistan province for the last two months.

Banned militant, separatist and sectarian outfits carried out several attacks on security forces, government installations and the Hazara Shia Muslims in Quetta last year with the two deadliest incidents happening in April, 2019.

On April 12, there was a suicide bomb attack at a marketplace in a Hazara housing society in which at least 21 people, including nine Hazara’s and two security personnel, were killed and scores injured.

In the same month two more terror attacks took place in the city in which at least six policemen were killed and eight Frontier Corp personnel injured.

In January a suicide bomber had rammed his explosive laden motorcycle into a police truck, killing six policemen and injuring 20 others near the Baluchistan Assembly in the red zone area of Quetta.

