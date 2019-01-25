Pakistan: Dead at the hands of police, aspiring model is cleared of charges

Written by Salman Masood (Contributed by Zia ur-Rehman from Karachi)

Advertising

A Pakistani judge Thursday formally dismissed terrorism charges against a man whose killing in a police encounter last year threw a spotlight on extrajudicial killings and police brutality in the country.

A judge of the anti-terrorism court in Karachi dropped five cases against Naqeebullah Mehsud, an aspiring model with a large social media presence whose death prompted widespread protests. The judge also posthumously cleared three other men who were killed with Mehsud.

The court acted in the wake of a police inquiry that found that the supposed shootout in which the four men died in Karachi last January had been staged, and that their killings were extrajudicial.

Advertising

The operation was led by a prominent police commander named Rao Anwar, who was known for his harsh tactics. Anwar initially claimed that the four men were part of a militant group that had been involved in attacks on security forces in Karachi, considered the country’s financial and commercial hub.

But the family and friends of Mehsud, a 27-year-old shopkeeper, challenged these claims. Mehsud, they said, was just a simple businessman with a dream of becoming a model. His Facebook page, on which he posted his glamorous photo shoots, had a large following.

An ethnic Pashtun, Mehsud belonged to the Mehsud tribe, which is based in the country’s northwest. In recent years, many of its members have moved to Karachi as their region has struggled with militancy and military reprisals.

Mehsud’s death hit a nerve with the large Pashtun population in Karachi and in the northwest. The protests led to a Supreme Court inquiry and to charges against Rao, who retired in January and is free on bail.

The protests also snowballed into a civil rights movement that has challenged authorities over abuses. Protesters have accused the Pakistani military of human rights violations, mass killings and extrajudicial abductions.

The military has denied the charges and in recent months has issued warnings to the movement’s leaders.

“Their genuine demands have been addressed,” Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said at a news conference in December. “But they are now headed in a direction where a stage may come that they could cross the line, and in that situation we would be compelled to use our authority. Don’t cross the line where the state has to use force.”

The court’s decision Wednesday to dismiss the charges was widely welcomed.

Jibran Nasir, an activist who had campaigned for justice in the case, said the ruling would weaken the legal defense of Rao and other police officers involved in the shooting.

In Karachi’s Pashtun neighborhoods, residents also expressed satisfaction.

Advertising

“It is victory of justice,” said Sharifullah Khan, a political activist.