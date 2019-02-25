Pakistan: Court rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea seeking suspension of jail term due to ill health

The Islamabad High Court Monday rejected the bail plea of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds, the Dawn reported. Sharif’s counsel had sought early release of the former premier citing his medical complications.

Advertising

The bench rejected the petition saying bail cannot be given on medical grounds. It also discussed various cases in which the courts have considered exceptional circumstances for the release of convicts.

Sharif counsel Khawaja Haris argued before the court that successive medical boards were of the view that Sharif was suffering from multiple diseases, and that further examination is required for his better health. He also said that Sharif was suffering from issues related to kidney, hypertension and diabetes, besides having cardiac problems and hence, his jail sentence must be suspended so that he gets proper treatment.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called the verdict “disappointing.” “We have always respected court orders; we respect this one as well. Will take all legal routes that are available. The treatment cannot be provided in jail, it is important that he is released,” The Dawn quoted him as saying.

Sharif was sentenced to a seven-year jail term by the high court in the Al-Azizia steel mills graft case and Hill Metal Establishment (HME) reference, along with a fine Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

Advertising

Three cases – Avenfield properties case, Flagship Investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case – were launched by the National Accountability Bureau on September 8, 2017, following a judgment by the apex court that disqualified Sharif. While Sharif was sentenced to 11 years jail earlier last year in connection with the Avenfield properties case, the verdict of the other two cases was delivered on December 24, 2018.