Pakistan court extends by 7 days Maryam’s remand period in graft case

An accountability court in Pakistan has extended by seven days the remand of Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, for interrogation in a corruption case, according to a media report.

Advertising

Maryam, 45, the Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, is in the National Accountability Bureau’s custody since August 8 in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused the Sharif family of using the CSM for money laundering and availing millions of rupees in subsidy without actually exporting sugar.

The Express Tribune reported that Maryam was presented in the court of Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan in Lahore on Wednesday amid heightened security, along with one of her cousin Yousuf Abbas, who is also one of the accused in the case.

Advertising

The NAB investigation officer told the court that Maryam, her mother Kulsoo , grandfather Mian Sharif, brother Hussain and some other members of the Sharif family were members of the company’s board of directors.

He said Maryam also acted as the CSM’s chief executive office in 2004. The company, he said, also took loans from various companies.

“The NAB has summoned record of the loans from all these companies as well as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). As the NAB will interrogate the accused in the light of SBP report, it is requested that there remand period may be extended,” he said.

Opposing the NAB’s request, Maryam’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz said the agency’s report was contrary to facts.

He said in 1992 all properties were owned by Mian Sharif, who transferred them to his children and grandchildren from 1992 to 1999.

“All properties owned by Maryam are legal,” he said.

However, after hearing the argument, the judge extended Maryam’s remand period. He directed the NAB to produce them on September 25.