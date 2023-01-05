scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Pakistan court bars Election Commission from removing Imran Khan as PTI chief

The top election body last month initiated the process to remove 70-year-old Imran Khan as chairman of his party following its verdict in the Toshakhana (national depository) case.

Imran Khan on Wednesday filed a petition in the high court against the electoral body's move. (AP/File)
Listen to this article
Pakistan court bars Election Commission from removing Imran Khan as PTI chief
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A top court on Thursday stopped the Election Commission from removing ousted prime minister Imran Khan as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s chairperson.

The top election body last month initiated the process to remove 70-year-old Khan as chairman of his party following its verdict in the Toshakhana (national depository) case.

It had disqualified the ousted premier under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution for making “false statements and incorrect declaration”.

Khan on Wednesday filed a petition in the high court against the electoral body’s move.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen M...
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...

The Lahore High Court (LHC) took up the petition of Khan and stopped the Election Commission from initiating the process to strip him of the chairmanship of his party after listening to the arguments of his counsel, Senator Ali Zafar.

LHC judge Justice Jawad Hassan also issued a notice to the ECP to file its reply on the issue on January 11.

Khan has asserted that the law does not place any bar on a convict from becoming an office-bearer of a political party.

Advertisement

In the petition, the ousted premier said the ECP has exceeded its powers by trying to remove him as his party’s chairperson.

“The cognizance and exercise of jurisdiction by the ECP for debarring Imran Khan from holding the office of the party chairman on the basis of alleged incorrect statement of assets and subsequent disqualification is unlawful and contrary to the Constitution,” Khan said in the petition.

“The entire scheme of the qualification and the disqualification under the Constitution and the Act has been misconstrued by the ECP and the precedent set by the Supreme Court in disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been misapplied to the detriment of the petitioner.

Advertisement

In fact, the impugned findings of ECP are to the detriment of the entire scheme of parliamentary democracy which is not warranted in law and are liable to be set aside by the court.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 20:17 IST
Next Story

UPSC Key- January 5, 2023: Why you should read ‘National Green Hydrogen Mission’ or ‘Article 19 of the Constitution’ or ‘Gender Inequality’ for UPSC CSE

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close