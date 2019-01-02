Pakistan claims to have downed ‘Indian spy quadcopter’ along LoC; Indian Army rejects

The Pakistan Army claimed to have shot down an “Indian spy quadcopter” flying over the Pakistani side of the Line of Control in Bagh Sector, a claim strongly rejected by the Indian Army. Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations – the Pakistan Army’s media wing – released the picture of the drone in a tweet Tuesday.

Advertising

“Pakistan Army troops shot down Indian spy quadcopter in Bagh sector along Line of Control (LoC),” he said in the tweet. Ghafoor said not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross (the) LoC.

In New Delhi, the Indian Army sources strongly rejected Pakistan Army’s claim of shooting down the “Indian spy quadcopter”, saying no such incident happened along the LoC.

According to the Pakistani defence officials, “four intruding Indian drones were shot down by Pakistani forces last year”.