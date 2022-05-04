scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Pakistan’s new central bank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor

It was not immediately clear if Syed was the government's long-term choice or an interim appointment.

By: Reuters | Islamabad |
May 4, 2022 1:03:49 pm
Murtaza Syed

Pakistan’s new central bank governor is Murtaza Syed, a deputy governor of the institution, who is taking over upon the expiry of the three-year term of incumbent Reza Baqir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday.

Syed was an “eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience,” Ismail said on Twitter, adding that as the most senior deputy governor, he would take over according to the law.

It was not immediately clear if Syed was the government’s long-term choice or an interim appointment.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement