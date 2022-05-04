Pakistan’s new central bank governor Murtaza Syed is former deputy governor

By: Reuters | Islamabad |
May 4, 2022 1:03:49 pm
May 4, 2022 1:03:49 pm
Pakistan’s new central bank governor is Murtaza Syed, a deputy governor of the institution, who is taking over upon the expiry of the three-year term of incumbent Reza Baqir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday.
Syed was an “eminently qualified economist with rich IMF experience,” Ismail said on Twitter, adding that as the most senior deputy governor, he would take over according to the law.
It was not immediately clear if Syed was the government’s long-term choice or an interim appointment.
Best of Express Premium
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-