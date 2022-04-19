Pakistan’s new Cabinet takes oath

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s new Cabinet took oath on Tuesday, with Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administering the oath to new ministers after President Arif Alvi excused himself from attending the ceremony, reported Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper.

The Cabinet was scheduled to take oath at 8.30 pm (local time) on Monday; however, when the prime minister’s office contacted the president’s office, Alvi refused to administer oaths, Geo TV reported.

Then, Senate Chairman Sanjrani was summoned in his capacity as the acting president on Tuesday to administer the oath to the new Cabinet, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

