Pakistan cabinet approves open trial of Nawaz Shairf in pending two graft cases

The Pakistan Cabinet, led by interim Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk, Wednesday approved the open trial of former PM Nawaz Sharif in the remaining two graft cases lodged against him, instead of a jail trial as per an earlier notification.

“It has been decided to let the accountability court hear the remaining two cases against Sharif to ensure his fair trial under Article 10 of the Constitution,” Law Minister Ali Zafar informed the media after the Cabinet meeting.

The accountability court on Wednesday adjourned the trial in the pending two graft cases till July 30. The adjournment comes after Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris informed Judge Muhammad Bashir that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had admitted petitions seeking transfer of the two cases from his court.

On Tuesday, Judge Bashir wrote to IHC Chief Justice Anwar Khan Kasi and recused himself from hearing the remaining two graft cases lodged against the former PM.

Sharif along with his daughter Maryam and his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar are serving imprisonment extending to 10 years, seven years and one year respectively in Adiala jail, Rawalpindi, convicted over the ownership of four luxury flats in London.

Post-arrest of Sharif and daughter Maryam on July 13, the Pakistan government had stated that the trial in the two pending cases would be held in jail. However, Sharif’s brother and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shahbaz Sharif objected and Sharif’s lawyers filed an application on Monday in the IHC for a routine open trial in the two cases.

