Pakistan: Blast inside premises of Karachi University, 4 killed

At least four people are feared dead in a blast that rocked Karachi University Tuesday, reported Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune. It is reported that a commercial passenger van exploded inside the premises of the university.

Two foreign nationals were also among those killed.

According to initial reports, the blast took place in a van near Confucius Institute in the university.

The van was transporting lecturers including two foreign nationals who were returning after teaching at the university, according to local media reports,

Meanwhile, police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van, however, an exact number of casualties is yet to be reported.

With PTI inputs