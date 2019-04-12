Pakistan blast: At least 14 killed, over 24 injured in Quetta

At least 14 people were killed and over twenty-four injured in a blast in Hazarganji vegetable market of Pakistan’s Quetta, DAWN reported on Friday. “The blast was targeting members of the Hazara community,” DAWN quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema as saying.

Advertising

At least seven of those killed in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. According to security forces, the death toll may rise, GEO News reported. Police said the nearby buildings were also damaged.

The wounded were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex for medical treatment. Rescue teams, police reached the site of the blast. rescue operation is underway.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal strongly condemned the attack, Radio Pakistan tweeted. Khan directed to provide best possible medical treatment to injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.