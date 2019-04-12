Toggle Menu
Pakistan blast: At least 14 killed, over 24 injured in Quettahttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-blast-at-least-killed-injured-in-quetta-hazarganji-5671987/

Pakistan blast: At least 14 killed, over 24 injured in Quetta

"The blast was targeting members of the Hazara community," DAWN quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema as saying. 

Pakistan blast: At least 14 killed, over 24 injured in Quetta
The blast occurred in Hazarganji area of Pakistan’s Quetta on Friday. (Source: Twitter/@RadioPakistan)

At least 14 people were killed and over twenty-four injured in a blast in Hazarganji vegetable market of Pakistan’s Quetta, DAWN reported on Friday. “The blast was targeting members of the Hazara community,” DAWN quoted Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema as saying.

At least seven of those killed in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, belonged to the Hazara community. According to security forces, the death toll may rise, GEO News reported. Police said the nearby buildings were also damaged.

The wounded were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex for medical treatment. Rescue teams, police reached the site of the blast. rescue operation is underway.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal strongly condemned the attack, Radio Pakistan tweeted. Khan directed to provide best possible medical treatment to injured.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Pakistan PM sees better chance of peace talks with India if Modi's BJP wins election
2 'Repetitions don't make the truth of a lie': Pakistan rejects India's proof of downed F-16
3 Pakistan releases 100 Indian fishermen as 'goodwill gesture'