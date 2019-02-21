Pakistan bans Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa

The Imran Khan government in Pakistan on Thursday banned 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-led Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation, a spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the National Security Committee at the Prime Minister’s Office in the wake of the Pulwama attacks in which 40 CRPF men were killed.

“It was decided during the meeting to accelerate action against proscribed organisations,” a statement later issued by the spokesperson read.

“It was further decided that Jamat-ud-Dawa and Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation be notified as proscribed organizations by the Ministry of Interior,” the statement added.

The two outfits were on the watchlist of the interior ministry.

During the Pakistan general elections last year, JuD, who had fielded its candidates under the banner of Allahu Akbar Tehreek, had failed to secure a single seat. The party had put up candidates for 80 National Assembly seats, and also contested for the provincial assemblies. Saeed himself had led the campaign by addressing several rallies.