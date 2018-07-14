Pakistan authorities’ confusion after Nawaz Sharif’s arrest grabs media attention

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested on return to Pakistan, days ahead of the general elections. Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested on return to Pakistan, days ahead of the general elections.

The confusion of Pakistani authorities about where former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter would be incarcerated following their arrest was highlighted by the Pakistani media today. Sharif, 68, and his daughter Maryam’s return to the country from London and their arrest at the Lahore airport was covered extensively by the media in Pakistan. The two were later shifted to the Adiala jail in the garrison city of Rawalpindi last night.

Sharif and Maryam were convicted by the Islamabad-based accountability court on July 6 in the Avenfield case linked to the Sharif family’s ownership of properties in London. It is one of the three corruption cases filed against the Sharif family.

The News International reported that the authorities, according to a plan, have decided to keep them in the Adiala jail where they have been provided ‘B’ class facilities.

According to rules, class ‘B’ consists of prisoners who by social status, education or habit of life have been accustomed to a superior mode of living. The paper said that the Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a new notification, saying that the accountability court would conduct trial of remaining cases against Sharif and others at the Adiala jail.

Dawn reported that the two leaders were shifted to Adiala jail yesterday on separate convoys of police. The paper slammed confusion of authorities about where to lodge them after their arrest.

“Conflicting reports continued to make the rounds, with some stating that both Nawaz and Maryam would be incarcerated at Adiala, while others said Maryam would be separated and shifted to the Sihala Rest House,” the paper said.

The Nation in front page lead – High drama as Sharifs arrested, lodged in jail – said there were rumours that both of them would be moved to the Sihala Rest House which was also declared a sub-jail yesterday by the Islamabad administration. “There was also confusion about the mode of travel from the airport to the jail,” it reported.

The paper also highlighted the scuffle between Sharif supporters and police which which tried to prevent them from reaching the airport.

The Nation newspaper citing sources said Islamabad administration has withdrawn the notification to move Maryam to the Sihala rest house. It said the authorities have now decided to keep both Maryam and Sharif at Adiala Jail for now.

The Express Tribune reported that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team arrested the duo amid stiff resistance at the airport. It said that the roads leading to the airport were blocked as scuffles broke out between police and PML-N loyalists.

TV channels also provided non-stop coverage of the arrival of Sharifs, arrest and shifting to jails. Geo channel reported that Sharif and Maryam were served fried eggs, paratha and tea for their first breakfast this morning but the two only sipped tea. The channel quoting sources said Maryam and her husband are likely to file an appeal challenging the verdict in the Avenfield Properties corruption case.

