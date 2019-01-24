Pakistan: Authorities apologise after Sikh motorcyclist issued challan for not wearing helmet in Peshawar

Toggle Menu
Sikhs are exempted from use of helmet while riding motorcycles in Peshawar

A spokesman of the traffic police said the youth was “mistakenly” challaned by the warden.

The traffic police authorities in this city of Pakistan Thursday apologised to the Sikh community after a Sikh motorcyclist was “mistakenly” issued a challan for not wearing a helmet.

A traffic warden had on Tuesday issued the challan to the Sikh youth riding the motorcycle for non use of the helmet.
He said the authorities have tendered an apology to a delegation of the Sikh community, who brought the issue to their notice.

Sikhs are exempted from use of helmet while riding motorcycles, the spokesman said. The provincial legislature in northwest Pakistan is likely to debate the issue.

