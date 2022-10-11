Audio leaks controversy: ‘No hostile agency’, says Pakistan govt, blames staff members

Amid a series of audio recordings surfacing on social media from Pakistan Prime Minister’s Office questioning cyber security, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday claimed the issue has been resolved as no “hostile intelligence agency” was involved, news agency Dawn reported. The minister’s claim came hours after former prime minister Imran Khan said his party would approach the courts to establish the “authenticity” of the audio tapes, and will seek a joint investigation team (JIT) to nab the culprits.

In an interview, Sanaullah said, “Some staff members of the PM’s House have been identified… such things are done for money”. He added that there is no proof of involvement of a foreign agency. He also said the investigation would continue and PM Shehbaz Sharif will decide if those reports would be made public. The government had formed three teams to probe the matter.

One of the recent clips featured purported conversations between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and his former ministers and principal secretary about a cipher that Khan has presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from office.

Last month, some audio leaks featured conversations between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and PML-N leader Maryam Nawa, among others.

While PML-N has denied the content of the audio, PTI accused the government and demanded a probe into the matter. In a series of tweets, Khan said the leaks were a serious breach of national security.

“The audio leaks are a serious breach of national security as they call into question the entire security of the PMO, PMH. As PM my secure line at my residence was also bugged. We intend to go to court to establish the authenticity of leaks and then form a JIT to investigate which Intel agency is responsible for the bugging and who is leaking out the audios many of which are edited/doctored,” he said.