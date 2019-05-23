Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II capable of hitting India

Pakistan Thursday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range.

The Pakistan Army said in a statement that the launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

“Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region,” the Army said.

It said that the launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also congratulated scientists on their achievement, the statement said.