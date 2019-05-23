Toggle Menu
Live TV
Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II capable of hitting Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/pakistan/pakistan-army-shaheen-missile-india-5744551/

Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen-II capable of hitting India

The Pakistan Army said in a statement that the launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

Shaheen-II, Shaheen-II  Pakistan, Pakistan Shaheen-II, Shaheen-II  missile Pakistan, Pakistan missile, India Pakista, Indian Express, latest news
Shaheen II, surface-to-surface ballistic missile, according to Pakistan capable of delivering conventional and nuclear weapons at a range of up to 1500 miles, during a training launch in this handout photo released by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on May 23, 2019. (Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)/Handout via Reuters)

Pakistan Thursday successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II, capable of hitting targets as far as 1,500 kilometers away, bringing major Indian cities under its range.

The Pakistan Army said in a statement that the launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of the Army Strategic Forces Command.

“Shaheen-II Missile is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads upto a range of 1,500 kilometers. Shaheen-II is a highly capable missile which fully meets Pakistan’s strategic needs towards maintenance of desired deterrence stability in the region,” the Army said.

It said that the launch, having its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, senior officers from the Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of the strategic organisations.

Advertising

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on conduct of successful launch.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also congratulated scientists on their achievement, the statement said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android