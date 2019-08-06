Pakistan army: Prepared to ‘go to any extent’ to help Kashmiris

A day after the government scrapped special status to Jammu and Kashmir by modifying Article 370, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said his troops were “prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations to the Kashmiri people”. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES HERE

Advertising

In a series of tweets, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Army fully supported the Pakistan government’s “rejection of Indian actions” regarding Kashmir.

CCC on Kashmir situation at GHQ. Forum fully supported Government’s rejection of Indian actions regarding Kashmir. Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago; …(1of2). pic.twitter.com/MlwNJTSDGa — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard,” the Pakistan Army said.

It further said Pakistan never recognised Article 370 or Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution. “Pakistan never recognised the sham Indian efforts to legalise its occupation of Jammu & Kashmir through article 370 or 35-A decades ago, efforts which have now been revoked by India itself,” Ghafoor tweeted.

(continued)

….efforts which have now been revoked by India itself.

“Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations in this regard”, COAS affirmed.(2of2). pic.twitter.com/tkbnGbGs0A — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 6, 2019

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told a joint sitting of Parliament that Islamabad was considering approaching the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir issue.

“We will fight it at every forum. We’re thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)… to the United Nations Security Council,” Khan said in an address to Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday.

Advertising

On Monday, Pakistan condemned and rejected the government’s move to end special status for J&K and vowed to exercise “all possible options” to counter India’s “illegal” and “unilateral” step.

“No unilateral step by the Government of India can change the disputed status, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. Nor will this ever be acceptable to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan. As the party to this international dispute, Pakistan will exercise all possible options to counter the illegal steps,” the Pakistan Foreign Ministry said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the move would “further deteriorate” relations between the two nuclear-capable nations. “India’s move will further deteriorate relations between nuclear-capable neighbours,” Geo News quoted Khan as saying.