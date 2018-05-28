Former ISI chief Assad Durrani to be put on no-fly list, face Court of Inquiry over ‘Spy Chronicles’ book

A S Dulat, Lt General Asad Durrani (retd) have co-authored the book. (Courtesy: HarperCollins India) A S Dulat, Lt General Asad Durrani (retd) have co-authored the book. (Courtesy: HarperCollins India)

Amid the furore in Pakistan over former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Asad Durrani’s book, the Army on Monday ordered a court of inquiry and recommended his name be added to the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent him from leaving the country.

The Army had earlier summoned Durrani to seek his explanation over ‘Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace’, a book he co-authored with India’s former RAW chief A S Daulat. He has been accused of ‘violating’ the military code of conduct. Durrani was summoned to the General Headquarters (GHQ) during the day to explain his position on the book, said a statement issued today by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the Pakistan military’s media wing.

According to Geo English, the process to place Durrani’s name on ECL has been started, with the interior secretary issuing directives, which have been conveyed to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2018

“A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lieutenant General has been ordered to probe the matter in detail,” the statement read.

Durrani, who has been facing extreme backlash over the book co-authored with a former head of a rival intelligence agency, expressed dismay at his “own people”. Lt Gen retired Abdul Qayyum and Maj Gen retired Ijaz Awan had questioned the motive behind releasing the book on the internet. Durrani was summoned by the Army after ousted PM Nawaz Sharif demanded an urgent meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss the book. The book also evoked criticism from former Senate chairman Raza Rabbani and leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The two former intelligence agency chiefs in the book made several revelations including how the Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s experience in Pakistan affected him in a manner that he believes that the country must be dealt with an iron fist. Dulat goes on to say that Doval is “not necessarily a hardliner” on Pakistan, arguing that “He toes Modi’s line. He also toed Mani Dixit’s line. He, at one point-toed [M K] Narayanan’s line… I’ll tell you something. He is convinced that Modi is the greatest thing that has happened to India. That I can vouch for.”

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd