Pakistan Army inducts China-made VT-4 battle tanks

The Pakistan Army has formally inducted the first batch of the China-made VT-4 battle tanks into its armoury.

Produced by Chinese state-owned armoured vehicle manufacturer, Norinco, the delivery of VT-4 tanks from the manufacturer began in April last year. Pakistan is the third country to have bought these tanks from China after Thailand and Nigeria.

The Army’s media affairs wing in a statement said that Commander Mangla Corps, Lieutenant General Shaheen Mehmood, on Wednesday visited the Armoured Division and inspected the first batch of VT-4 tanks.

Major General Rashid Mahmood briefed the commander about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of tanks, the statement said. General Mehmood also witnessed the mobility and maneuverability test of the tanks.

Earlier, the Army after its on field tests in September last year had said the tanks would be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after induction. “The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world integrating advanced armour protection, maneuverability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology,” the Army had said.

Pakistan has been buying various weapons from China which has become its reliable partner in the defence field.