Pakistan Army criticises Gen Dwivedi’s remarks: ‘India should learn to peacefully co-exist’

A day after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan against helping terrorist activities “against India”, Pakistan Army criticised his statements, urging New Delhi to learn to “co-exist” peacefully, news agency PTI reported.
The Pakistan Army termed General Dwivedi’s remarks as “provocative” and said that responsible nuclear states reflect restraint, maturity, and strategic sobriety.
“Threatening a sovereign nuclear neighbour with elimination from ‘geography’ is not strategic signalling or brinkmanship; it is sheer bankruptcy of cognitive capacities…,” PTI quoted the army as saying in a statement. “India needs to reconcile with Pakistan’s salience and learn to peacefully co-exist with it,” it said.
The Pakistan Army said that “any attempt to target Pakistan can trigger consequences that shall neither be geographically confined nor strategically or politically palatable for India”.
In a warning to Pakistan on Saturday, General Dwivedi said that if it continues to “harbour terrorists and operate against India”, it will have to decide whether it wants “to be part of geography or history or not”. The Army Chief’s comments came days after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor. This is the second such remark he has made since Operation Sindoor last year.
Recalling conflict between the two neighbouring nations, the Pakistan Army said Indian leadership “would be well advised not to attempt to push South Asia towards another crisis or war whose consequences would only be devastating for the complete region and beyond.”
— with inputs from PTI