Pakistan Army criticises Gen Dwivedi’s remarks: ‘India should learn to peacefully co-exist’

A day after Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan against helping terrorist activities “against India”, Pakistan Army criticised his statements, urging New Delhi to learn to “co-exist” peacefully, news agency PTI reported.

The Pakistan Army termed General Dwivedi’s remarks as “provocative” and said that responsible nuclear states reflect restraint, maturity, and strategic sobriety.

“Threatening a sovereign nuclear neighbour with elimination from ‘geography’ is not strategic signalling or brinkmanship; it is sheer bankruptcy of cognitive capacities…,” PTI quoted the army as saying in a statement. “India needs to reconcile with Pakistan’s salience and learn to peacefully co-exist with it,” it said.