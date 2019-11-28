Gen Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief for another six months, rules SC

Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File) Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. (File)

Pakistan’s Supreme Court Thursday approved the extension of Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s service for another six months, news agency PTI reported. Bajwa’s original three-year tenure was set to expire on Thursday at midnight.

The verdict was announced by a three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah. During the hearing, the apex court directed the government to present a new summary for the extension in Bajwa’s service.

Earlier, in an unusual move, Pakistan’s Supreme Court suspended until Wednesday the government notification of August 19, reappointing Bajwa for another three-year term as the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). Prime Minister Imran Khan granted a three-year extension to General Bajwa, citing “regional security environment”.

The government withdrew the August 19 order after the top court’s observations in the case and issued a fresh notification that was also rejected by the court.

Following the unprecedented action by the apex court, Khan on Wednesday chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting along with the top general to discuss the legal implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister on Tuesday to pursue the case, represented Gen Bajwa in the court.

The petition against the extension was filed by a person named Raiz Rahi, who later filed an application to withdraw it. But Chief Justice Khosa rejected the withdrawal bid and took up the petition as public interest litigation under Article 184.

