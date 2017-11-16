Pakistan anti-terrorism court sends man to 60 yrs jail for acid attack

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced a man to 60 years in jail for throwing acid on a young woman who refused his marriage proposal. Judge Sajjad Ahmad of the Anti-Terrorism Court, Lahore yesterday sentenced Asmatullah to 25 years in jail on two separate counts under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, and another 10 years under Section 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He also imposed a fine of Rs 3.9 million which the accused has to pay the victim as compensation. Asmatullah, 25, had thrown acid on the 23-year-old girl’s face two months ago in Lahore’s Defence area where she worked in a software office.

The police had arrested the culprit from his hometown of Bhakkar where he had taken refuge at an outhouse of a local politician.

A case was registered against Asmatullah on terrorism charges in addition to some sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The convict confessed to his crime in court. He said he threw acid on the girl for rejecting his proposal. “I had sent my parents to her house for marriage proposal but she rejected me,” he said.

The girl has lost eyesight in both eyes and her face has been disfigured. The case was sent to the anti-terrorism court to fast track it. Civil society groups have hailed the decision and have urged the government to fast track all such cases.

