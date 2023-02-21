scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog chief refuses to toe the line of government, resigns

The chief of Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has resigned after he was asked to do “certain things” by the federal government that were “unacceptable to him,” media reports said on Tuesday. Aftab Sultan, the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was appointed in July last year for a tenure of three years following the retirement […]

It was immediately not clear what orders he refused to accept from the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (AP)

The chief of Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog has resigned after he was asked to do “certain things” by the federal government that were “unacceptable to him,” media reports said on Tuesday.

Aftab Sultan, the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was appointed in July last year for a tenure of three years following the retirement of his predecessor Javed Iqbal.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that Sultan submitted his resignation citing “personal reasons.” In an interview with Geo TV, Sultan said he stepped down a few days ago because he asked to do “certain things that were unacceptable to me”.

It was immediately not clear what orders he refused to accept from the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
UPSC Key- February 21, 2023: Know about Employees Provident Fund, Tipu Su...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
C Raja Mohan writes: What Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi can do for peace i...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Delhi Confidential: Ashwini Vaishnaw’s decision to remove ‘ar...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...
Love, ludo & longing: An India-Pakistan story that ended in arrests, ...

According to sources, he was apparently asked by federal government officials to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including its chief Imran Khan.

Reacting to Sultan’s resignation, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said it was a big step towards the collapse of a “fascist system.” A law graduate from Punjab University, Sultan pursued LLM from the University of Cambridge.

Sultan also completed MSc in legal studies from the University of Edinburgh. He then served in the police service and earned the reputation of being an honest officer.

Advertisement

In 2018, he was appointed as the chief of the Intelligence Bureau.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 21:30 IST
Next Story

Punjab: CBI raids houses of 2 SKM leaders in connection to multi-crore FCI scam

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close