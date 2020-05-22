Pakistan Airlines flight carrying 90 passengers crashes near Karachi airport

The PIA aircraft was believed to have carried 90 passengers. The PIA aircraft was believed to have carried 90 passengers.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), believed to be carrying 90 passengers, crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport on Friday, Dawn reported.

Abdul Sattar, the PIA spokesperson, said that the flight 8303 was carrying 90 passengers and eight crew members from Lahore to Karachi, Dawn reported.

Plane crash site in Karachi pic.twitter.com/CEBE7mB34J — Kartikeya Sharma (@kartikeya_1975) May 22, 2020

Footages shared on social media show smoke billowing from the site of the crash. Ambulances and rescue officials have been pressed into service to help residents.

More details awaited

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd