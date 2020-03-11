Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes near Islamabad: report

An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Islamabad around noon Wednesday while rehearsing for a March 23 parade, Dawn reported. The aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, a hill in the capital city. It is located near the Zero Point Interchange.
In a statement, the PAF spokesperson said rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to investigate the incident.
WATCH: Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes near Islamabad
Read more: https://t.co/9UXl5GznQV pic.twitter.com/FGhQrOq0No
There are no reports of casualties so far.
More details are awaited.
