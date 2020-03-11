Follow Us:
Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes near Islamabad: report

An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Islamabad around noon Wednesday while rehearsing for a March 23 flypast, Dawn reported. There are no reports of casualties so far.

(Twitter/@PhilanthropistI)

An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Islamabad around noon Wednesday while rehearsing for a March 23 parade, Dawn reported. The aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, a hill in the capital city. It is located near the Zero Point Interchange.

In a statement, the PAF spokesperson said rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to investigate the incident.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

At the site of the Pakistan Air Force plane crash (Twitter/@ZubairAlikhan94)

More details are awaited.

