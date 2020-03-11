Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes near Islamabad: report

There are no reports of casualties so far. (Twitter/@PhilanthropistI) There are no reports of casualties so far. (Twitter/@PhilanthropistI)

An aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) crashed near Islamabad around noon Wednesday while rehearsing for a March 23 parade, Dawn reported. The aircraft crashed near Shakarparian, a hill in the capital city. It is located near the Zero Point Interchange.

In a statement, the PAF spokesperson said rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of the crash. A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to investigate the incident.

There are no reports of casualties so far.

At the site of the Pakistan Air Force plane crash (Twitter/@ZubairAlikhan94) At the site of the Pakistan Air Force plane crash (Twitter/@ZubairAlikhan94)

More details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd