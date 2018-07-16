Pakistan: 18 killed in road accident in Sindh

The bus had stopped on the National Highway to change a deflated tyre when the speeding trailer bumped into it from behind. (Representational Image) The bus had stopped on the National Highway to change a deflated tyre when the speeding trailer bumped into it from behind. (Representational Image)

At least 18 people were killed and another 30 hospitalised after a road accident early Monday in Pakistan’s southern province of Sindh, police and rescue officials said. The accident took place when a speedy trailer rammed into a bus, carrying people from a wedding party, in Hala area of Hyderabad district, the police said.

The bus had stopped on the National Highway to change a deflated tyre when the speeding trailer bumped into it from behind, they said. The police said 18 people were killed in the accident.

Officials at the Edhi ambulance service said that they shifted 30 injured to Hala and Hyderabad civil hospitals.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of them are caused due to reckless driving and bad roads.

