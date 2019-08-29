Pak test-fires surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’: Army

Pakistan has successfully test-fired surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Ghaznavi’, capable of delivering multiple warheads up to 290 kms, the Army said on Thursday, amid fresh Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Pakistan on Thursday closed three aviation routes of Karachi airspace till August 31, which had promoted speculation about the possible missile testing.

The military’s media spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor on Thursday shared a video of the night-training launch of the short-range ballistic missile on Twitter and said Ghaznavi is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kms.

He said that the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the three services chiefs congratulated the team of experts for successfully testing the missile.

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan also conveyed their appreciation to the team, and congratulated the nation on the feat, he said.

The missile was launched amid Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner after it downgraded the diplomatic ties with India in protest to India’s decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Pakistan also suspended its trade with India and stopped the train and bus services.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.