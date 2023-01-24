scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif apologises to nation for power outage

Pakistan faced a major power breakdown on Monday due to a voltage fluctuation in the national grid, disrupting normal life and leaving major parts of the country, including the capital Islamabad and financial hub Karachi, without electricity.

People visit a market, where some shopkeeper are using generators for electricity during a national-wide power breakdown, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday. (AP)
Listen to this article
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif apologises to nation for power outage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday apologised to the nation for the inconvenience caused by the countrywide power outage that plunged millions of people into darkness and vowed to fix responsibility for the second major breakdown in nearly four months.

Pakistan faced a major power breakdown on Monday due to a voltage fluctuation in the national grid, disrupting normal life and leaving major parts of the country, including the capital Islamabad and financial hub Karachi, without electricity.

Explained |Pakistan hit with massive power outage: Here’s what is happening

Taking to Twitter, the premier wrote: “On behalf of my government, I would like to express my sincere regrets for the inconvenience our citizens suffered due to the power outage yesterday.” “On my order, an inquiry is underway to determine the reasons for the power failure. Responsibility will be fixed,” he tweeted.

The power supply was mostly restored in Pakistan, though some parts of the country still experienced blackouts on Tuesday.

Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir said on Tuesday that electricity has been fully restored at grid stations across the country.

“Power at all 1,112 stations of the national grid has been restored,” Dastgir tweeted.

Prime Minister Sharif ordered the constitution of a high-level three-member committee to probe the reason behind the breakdown.

It is not the first time that the country has faced such a crisis.

Advertisement

Last year in October, Pakistan witnessed a 12-hour power outage due to technical glitches in the electricity distribution system.

Pakistan is grappling with one of the country’s worst economic crises in recent years amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The crisis forced the government earlier this month to order shopping malls and markets to close by 8:30 pm for energy conservation purposes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...

The sorry state of the country’s power sector is emblematic of its ailing economy. Power outages occur frequently due to a lack of funds to upgrade aging infrastructure.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 17:26 IST
Next Story

Fukrey 3 gets release date

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close