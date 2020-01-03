Pak PM Imran Khan passes off old video from Bangladesh as ‘Indian police pogrom against Muslims’

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (File/AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews) Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan (File/AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

In a big embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday shared an old video showing the Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh police attacking unarmed men, and passed it off as “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Khan also shared two other videos, as evidence of the “Modi government’s ethnic cleansing”. The misinformed tweets came at a time when India asked Pakistan to ensure the safety of Sikhs following vandalism and stone-pelting by locals at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Punjab province.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan tweets an old video of violence from Bangladesh and says, ‘Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP.’ pic.twitter.com/6SrRQvm0H9 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2020

Relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours soured further after the government revoked the special status of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year. Last month, Khan had warned that PM Narendra Modi would “definitely” carry out an action of some sort in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in order to divert world’s attention from the recently introduced laws — Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) — by the BJP government.

Khan added that both CAA and NRC laws have attracted large-scale protests and asserted that Pakistan would not need to do anything as “this system of oppression will be internally brought down by the people of India.”

