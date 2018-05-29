Pakistan PM Abbasi seeks national debate on civil-military ties, role of judiciary

Therefore, there should be a national dialogue on what should be the role of the judiciary and NAB when the next government came to power, Sharif said on Monday as reported by PTI. (AP photo) Therefore, there should be a national dialogue on what should be the role of the judiciary and NAB when the next government came to power, Sharif said on Monday as reported by PTI. (AP photo)

Prior to Pakistan’s general elections in July, Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has called for a national debate on the future civil-military relations, role of judiciary and other state institutions in the nation.

While addressing a news conference on Tuesday, Abbasi said that the issues circling the civil-military ties would persist irrespective of the change of government, besides the role of the judiciary, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the media.

PTI quoted a report by the Dawn newspaper where Abbasi was quoted as saying, when the judiciary interfered in the working of the executive and the NAB crippled the government functioning, no government would be able to work and perform.

This statement arose from the judgment passed by Pakistan’s Supreme Court last year, disqualifying former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the NAB registering three cases of corruption against Sharif in relation to the Panama Papers case.

Therefore, there should be a national dialogue on what should be the role of the judiciary and NAB when the next government came to power, Sharif said on Monday as reported by PTI.

Abbasi cited the Panama judgment and removal of Sharif as PM as the major cause for political instability and hampered progress in Pakistan.

Admitting economic growth rate as a challenge for his government, Abbasi further said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had made a significant improvement in Pakistan’s economic conditions.

The prime minister said the people had voted his party to government five years ago and his government has performed as per the wishes of the people.

The military securing a powerful place in Pakistan is considered an important player in the country’s politics.

He said countries could not be run like this and governments could not perform if there is a tussle between different state institutions.

