scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Pak, China welcome ‘interested’ third countries joining CPEC for mutually beneficial cooperation

Many Western think tanks and commentators have termed the CPEC an economic debt trap.

By: PTI | Islamabad |
Updated: July 23, 2022 1:49:19 pm
pakista china news, cpec, china news, pakistan newsIndia has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). (File Photo)

All-weather allies Pakistan and China have decided to welcome “interested” third countries joining the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying it was “an open and inclusive platform” for mutually beneficial cooperation.

Launched in 2013, the CPEC is a corridor linking Pakistan’s Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, which highlights energy, transport and industrial cooperation.

The 3rd meeting of the CPEC Joint Working Group (JWG) on International Cooperation and Coordination (JWG-ICC) was held in virtual mode on Friday.

During the meeting, co-chaired by Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, both sides reviewed the continued implementation of the CPEC and its expansion to the jointly agreed priority areas, according to a statement by the Foreign Office here.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...Premium
BCCI’s Rs 18-crore Olympics bill includes campaign song by Mohit Ch...

It was noted that as a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the CPEC had broken new ground in strengthening international and regional connectivity, especially in the context of its extension to Afghanistan.

“As an open and inclusive platform, both sides welcomed interested third parties to benefit from avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation opened up by CPEC,” according to the Foreign Office.

India has protested to China over the CPEC as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The CPEC is a USD 60 billion flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) of the Chinese government and promoted by President Xi Jinping.

During Friday’s meeting, Pakistan and China also agreed that CPEC’s development had reached a new point, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

Foreign Secretary Mahmood underscored the centrality of the time-tested Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperative partnership in Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He said that manifesting the historic choice of both countries and peoples, the vitality and dynamism of CPEC reflected the deep-seated mutual goodwill that lay at the heart of the bilateral relationship.

“The timely completion of CPEC projects and steady progress on realising important projects in the pipeline was energising bilateral cooperation and further strengthening the foundation for Pakistan’s economic modernisation and enhancing the capacity for sustained progress and prosperity,” he said.

Many Western think tanks and commentators have termed the CPEC an economic debt trap.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Express Research

Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army

Premium
Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

‘The limited window for Monkeypox spread allows India time to set up surveillance system’

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim, Vikram: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

Pak PM's son takes oath as Punjab CM after dramatic re-election

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us
Most Read

Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and us

Premium
How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

How African cheetahs are being prepped for journey to India

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement