Pakistan on Friday appointed veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as the new governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) as the cash-strapped country grapples with economic challenges, including depleting foreign reserves.
Jameel Ahmad, who has an experience of 31 years in the banking sector, has been appointed for a period of five years, according to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry.
He was serving as the Deputy Governor of the SBP prior to his appointment to the new post.
Ahmad also worked at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).
Subscriber Only Stories
The appointment of Ahmad to the top post of the country’s apex bank came as the nation continues to witness serious economic challenges, including depleting foreign reserves.
Also, the political instability in the country, delay in the IMF’s loan disbursement, and rupee devaluation have had a hard-hitting impact on the economy of the cash-strapped country which has sought financial assistance on an emergency basis from the global lender.
The top job was vacant when the former SBP chief Dr Reza Baqir retired on May 4 on the expiry of his three-year term.
Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated Ahmad on his elevation as the new governor of the apex bank.
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
National integration and commitment to democracy have been weakening in India
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Pak appoints veteran banker Jameel Ahmad as new governor of central bank
Inflation ‘unacceptably and uncomfortably’ high: RBI Governor at MPC meet
CBI FIR against Sisodia, 14 others alleges ‘diversion of funds to public servants’
Cristiano Ronaldo to Dortmund: German club breaks silence
Govinda Aala Re to Go Go Govinda: Songs to uplift ‘dahi handi’ spirits this Janmashtami
Bangladesh appoint Sriram as technical consultant till T20 WC
Kerala police mulls banishing Youth Congress worker who protested on CM Vijayan’s flight
Explained: Mumbai’s iconic double decker buses—why they were phased out, and why they have returned to the city’s roads
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses desire for peaceful ties with India, Kashmir issue resolution
Madras Day Celebrations: From tribute to SPB to discussing activism in Tamil cinema music, here’s the complete list of events
China backs Jaishankar’s remarks on Asian Century, says talks to resolve border standoff ‘effective’
Maharashtra: MSEDCL terminates service of 76 defaulting meter reading agencies