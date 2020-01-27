Pak anti-terrorism court sentences 2 JuD members in terror financing case

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed are also facing terror financing charges Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed are also facing terror financing charges

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced two members of the outlawed Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) to 15 days in jail in terror financing case.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore convicted JuD members – Haji Iqbal and Muhammad Haris – in terror financing case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA),” a court official told PTI.

The court sentenced them to “15 days in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them”, the official added. The FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing had arrested both JuD members during the crackdown on the banned outfits in connection with the Pakistan government’s commitment towards the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). They were booked under relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

“The ATC announced the verdict against both JuD activists after the FIA prosecution witnesses recorded their statements and evidence was produced against the suspects,” the official said.

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his close aides – Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Ashram, Yahya Mujahid, Abdul Rehman Makki aand Abdus Salam Bin Muhammad – are also facing terror financing charges.

Saeed has already recorded his statement before the Lahore court in two terror financing cases against him in which he pleaded “not guilty”.

The cases of terror financing have been registered against him in Lahore and Gujranwala cities on the application of Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab police.

Cross examination of prosecution witnesses against Saeed and his three close aides by the defense counsel has already been concluded. The prosecution had produced a number of witnesses against Saeed.

The Anti-Terrorism Court-I (ATC) indicted Saeed and his close aides – Hafiz Abdul Salam, Muhammad Ashraf and Zafar Iqbal – on terror financing charges on December 11.

The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against Saeed and his accomplices on the charges of terror financing in different cities of Punjab province and arrested him on July 17. He is held at the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans. The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, and the US, since 2012, has offered a USD 10 million reward for information that brings Saeed to justice.

