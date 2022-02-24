Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukadam murder case: Everything you need to know

A Pakistan court Thursday sentenced Zahir Jaffer, a US national from a prominent business family in Pakistan, to death in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Dawn newspaper reported. Noor Mukadam, 27, was the daughter of former Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam.

The court also found Jaffer guilty of rape and sent him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 200,000. After the sentencing, the victim’s father said the maximum sentence was “necessary”. “I’ve been saying that this is not just my daughter’s case, it is a case for all the daughters of my country,” Reuters reported him as saying.

Jaffer’s household staff Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan — co-accused in the case — were handed 10 years of jail, while others, including Jaffer’s parents and his colleagues at Therapy Works, were acquitted.

What is the case?

On July 20, 2021, Noor Mukadam was found murdered at Jaffer’s residence in Islamabad’s upscale Sector F-7/4 area. At the time, the police said Noor was shot at and then “slaughtered”. Based on the complaint of Noor’s father, On the same day, an FIR was registered against Jaffer under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Jaffer was arrested the next day and sent to three-day physical custody.

The murder took place just a few days after the alleged abduction of the daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador in Islamabad, triggering a major diplomatic row over the safety of diplomatic missions and its personnel in Pakistan. Noor’s murder stood out for its brutality and sparked outrage across the South Asian nation. According to an AP report, the investigation revealed that Noor was beaten repeatedly. As she jumped from a window to escape, she was dragged back, beaten again and finally beheaded.

The investigation

As reports on Jaffer’s history of violent crimes emerged on social media, the police wrote to relevant authorities to obtain his criminal record from the US and the UK. The allegations included sexual harassment and rape cases in the UK, which had led to his deportation from the country. As newer details came to fore, the court kept on extending Jaffer’s remand.

The investigating officer told the court that a pistol, knife and knuckleduster were recovered from the accused after he was taken into custody. Jaffer had tortured Noor with the knuckleduster before beheading her, the officer said.

Adding four more sections of the PPC, mainly related to abetment and concealing evidence, in the FIR, the police next arrested Jaffer’s parents, and the family guards. The capital administration sealed Therapy Works office — where Jaffer reportedly worked as a counsellor.

The next day, Jaffer confessed to killing Noor, said the police.

After this, both Jaffer and Noor’s mobile phones and more evidence in the case were recovered. Polygraph and other tests were conducted. Jaffer’s DNA test and fingerprints showed his involvement in the murder.

Therapy Works owner Tahir Zahoor and five other officials were arrested for “concealing evidence”, only to be bailed out a week later.

In September, police submitted the challan to a sessions court in Islamabad. In October, the court indicted 12 persons, including prime accused Jaffer, in the murder case.

The murder trial

The murder trial formally began on October 20. Sub-Inspector Mohammad Raza, the first formal witness who had registered the FIR, recorded his testimony. In one of the proceedings, Jaffer had to be forcefully removed from the court by the police after he hurled obscenities at the judge. After this, Jaffer, in a written order, was warned that his court appearances would be disallowed if he did not correct his behaviour.

In December, Jaffer’s counsel filed an application in the court seeking the constitution of a medical board to determine his mental state. This was later rejected by the court.

In January, Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam recorded his statement and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

The doctors at Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala presented a report in court declaring Jaffer medically “completely fit”.

On February 22, the court reserved verdict after the parties had completed arguments. On February 24, the sessions court in Islamabad sentenced Jaffer to death for Noor’s murder. Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer, mother Asmat Adamjee and other suspects were present in the court when the verdict was announced.

Focus on women safety in Pakistan

Mukadam’s rape and murder had re-ignited the debates over safety of women in Pakistan, which is placed at 153 out of 156 countries, just above Taliban-ravaged Afghanistan, in the World Economic Forum’s global gender index 2021. “Mukadam was the daughter of a diplomat, and her status as a member of the country’s elite has shone a spotlight on the relentless and growing violence against women in Pakistan,” news agency AP quoted rights activist Tahira Abdullah as saying after Mukadam’s murder. But the majority of women who fall victim to similar violence are among the country’s poor and middle classes, and their deaths are often not reported or, when they are, ignored in most cases, she added.

–With inputs from Dawn, AP, Reuters