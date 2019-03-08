No militants will be allowed to attack from Pakistani soil: Imran Khan

Days after his government announced a sweeping crackdown on terror outfits, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said no terror group would be allowed to operate on Pakistan soil to carry out attacks abroad.

Advertising

“This government will not allow Pakistan’s land to be used for any kind of outside terrorism,” Khan said while addressing a rally in southern Pakistan. “God willing, you will see that a new era is emerging,” he said.

India has been sceptical about Pakistan’s latest steps to dismantle militant groups, with Indian officials calling the action cosmetic. However, Khan said there was a huge desire to build a peaceful and stable Pakistan. “We will not allow any militant group to function in our country now,” he said.

Pakistan is under international pressure to take action against proscribed groups responsible for carrying out terror activities.

In the wake of February 14 Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan began a crackdown on terror groups this week amid growing international pressure. The attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF men was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Pulwama attack led to an escalation of tension between India and Pakistan as the Indian Air Force launched airstrikes at a terror camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. Pakistani Army also retaliated the next the by targetting military installations but no damage was done. However, it led to an aerial dogfight between the jets of two countries.

Advertising

On Monday, Pakistan announced a new crackdown against terrorists and by Thursday, 182 religious schools run by banned groups had been seized, and more than 120 people detained.

-With Reuters inputs