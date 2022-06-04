News from Pakistan: Karachi fire burns on for 50 hours; Sharif govt asks spy agency to screen civil servants

A fire that refused to be drenched, criticism over a television reporter’s Israel visit and Islamabad’s reaction to Indian delegation visiting Kabul are some of the top stories from Pakistan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cash-strapped Pakistan dispatched humanitarian assistance consignment of emergency medicines, electro-medical equipment, winter bedding and food items to Ukraine to help the war-torn country. Pakistan Air Force personnel loaded the aid material into a C-130 plane for Ukraine at Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, reported the news agency Press Trust of India.

The move comes as protests broke out in parts of the country over the hike in prices of fuels and electricity following the removal of subsidies for the same.

Here are the key stories.

Islamabad reacts to India sending delegation to meet Taliban leaders

A day after the first-ever Indian delegation visited Kabul since the Taliban took over last year, Pakistan on Friday said that it would not like any country playing the role of a “spoiler” in Afghanistan.

For the first time since the Taliban’s capture of power in Kabul, India on Thursday sent a team led by a senior diplomat to Afghanistan to oversee the delivery of its humanitarian aid and meet with senior members of the Taliban. The team, led by JP Singh, the external affairs ministry’s point person for Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran, met the senior members of the Taliban and held discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said. (PTI report)

Sharif govt asks ISI to screen civil servants

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially tasked the country’s premier spy agency ISI with the verification and screening of all civil servants, giving a legal cover to a practice that had already been in place but had not been formalised as part of the protocol, according to a media report on Saturday.

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan National Assembly/Handout via Reuters) Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (Pakistan National Assembly/Handout via Reuters)

According to the Estab­lishment Division notification in exercise of powers conferred on the Prime Minister, Sharif has notified the Directorate General Inter-Services Intel­ligence (ISI) as the Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category). The quoted laws empower the prime minister to amend or make rules for the civil bureaucracy, Dawn newspaper reported. (PTI report)

Fire in Karachi superstore blazes through 8 lakh gallons of water

A huge fire in the basement of a departmental store in Karachi continues to blaze nearly 50 hours after it started, reported Dawn newspaper. The fire erupted at 11.30 am on Wednesday and killed one student and injured three others, including a firefighter.

As many as 8,00,000 gallons of water were used to bring it under control. Lack of access to the basement and the presence of ‘tonnes of cooking oil’ (which, authorities claim the owners had stored because of the price hike) is considered to be the cause of the scale of the fire.

Channel fires reporter over Israel visit; urged to rehire him

A US-based non-government organisation devoted to promoting Muslim-Jewish relations on Friday urged Pakistan’s state-run television to hire back one of its anchors, fired over visiting Israel with an interfaith group last month.

The plea from the Mukhayriq Initiative, which has both Muslim and Jewish members living in the United States and around the world, comes days after journalist Ahmed Quraishi was taken off the air and fired by Pakistan Television following his visit to Jerusalem, where he met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Quraishi was part of a 15-member delegation of mostly Pakistani expatriates living in America that travelled to Israel. The visit came under severe criticism in Pakistan, an overwhelmingly Muslim nation with no diplomatic relations with Israel because of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. (PTI report)

(Compiled from Press Trust of India and other agency reports)