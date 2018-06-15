Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom suffers cardiac arrest in UK

Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif with wife Kulsoom (File Photo) Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif with wife Kulsoom (File Photo)

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, suffered a cardiac arrest in the UK and put on ventilator as her health deteriorated, her family said today. Kulsoom, 68, underwent multiple surgeries last year to remove lymph nodes after she was diagnosed with throat cancer. In April, her medical reports indicated that her health had worsened after her throat cancer began to spread to the rest of her body.

Late last night, she was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the London hospital after her condition deteriorated further, Maryam Nawaz, her daughter said. “Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since,” Maryam tweeted. Maryam, who flew to London along with her father, requested well-wishers to pray for her mother’s health.

Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported. She was rushed to the ICU as she collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday and has ever since been kept under intensive care.

Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, also appealed to the nation to pray for his mother’s wellness. Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif’s brother, requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery. “As the Holy Month of Ramadan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayer is paramount,” he tweeted. Nawaz and his daughter Maryam left for London yesterday to visit Kulsoom.

Sharif could not travel to London in recent weeks as he has been facing trial since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified the thrice-elected premier from office over undisclosed assets.

Sharif denies any wrongdoing and has blamed “hidden hands” for his dismissal. His case has been adjourned until June 19.

On June 7, Sharif and Maryam had sought a five-day exemption from their appearance before the accountability court in the corruption cases against the Sharif family.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App