Nawaz Sharif’s hospital ward in PIMS declared sub-jail

Ailing Nawaz Sharif’s hospital ward has been declared as a sub-jail, a day after Pakistan’s former prime minister was admitted to the premier Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences following health complications, a media report said Monday.

Sharif, 68, was yesterday shifted to the Cardiac Centre of the country’s top hospital in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. He is said to be in a stable condition, a hospital official said Sunday night.

The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family’s purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.

“A notification issued by the office of the Islamabad chief commissioner yesterday said that the capital city’s administration had decided to declare premises of the PIMS Cardiac Centre’s private ward as ‘sub-jail’ for keeping Nawaz Sharif, convicted prisoner in NAB case, with immediate effect,” Dawn newspaper reported.

The private ward will serve as sub-jail until the time Sharif is kept there for medical treatment, the paper said. The capital’s police will provide security to the convicted premier, according to the notification.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s chief Imran Khan, whose party has emerged as the single largest side in the National Assembly after the polls, prayed for Sharif’s recovery and directed party workers to stay away from the premises of the PIMS and not to hold any demonstration against the ousted premier.

Dr Naeem Malik, head of the PIMS cardiology department, had suggested that authorities shift Sharif to the hospital as his blood tests showed clotting which, according to the doctor, was an alarming sign considering his medical history. The PML-N supremo lives with diabetes and has also undergone bypass surgery. He currently takes medication for his heart condition, cholesterol and diabetes.

Later, a meeting between Sharif and his daughter Maryam and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar took place to discuss his health condition.

Extraordinary security arrangements were made ahead of Sharif’s arrival. Walk-through gates, CCTV cameras and mobile jammers were installed in the hospital, along with the deployment of security forces.

