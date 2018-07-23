Nawaz Sharif suffering from heart, kidney ailments, may be hospitalised: Report

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Reuters/File) Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Reuters/File)

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who suffers from heart and kidney problems, has fallen ill, and a medical team has recommended his shifting to a hospital from a Rawalpindi jail where he is serving time in a graft case, Dawn has reported.

A jail administration official told Dawn that the medical team, led by retired General Azhar Kiani, visited Adiala jail and after medical check-up said Sharif needed to be hospitalised for immediate treatment.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, Sharif, who has a long history of heart problems, is suffering from hypertension, associated sub-normal kidney function, and other complications. The report, citing Sharif’s medical records, states that the water levels in his body are very low and the amount of urea in his blood has also become very high, which could even lead to kidney failure.

Sharif’s condition reportedly worsened due to dehydration and the summer heat. However, the jail authorities or “whoever is in control of these matters” chose not to provide him with an air conditioner that was “so necessary because of his heart condition, Express Tribune adds in the report. Both Nawaz and Maryam were provided “B” class facilities at Adiala jail, which is reserved for those who have been accustomed to a “superior mode of living”, a PTI report said. Facilities include a cot, chair, teapot, lantern if there is no electricity, shelf and necessary washing and sanitary appliances.

The Express Tribune report states that the hospital in jail does not have a facility where Sharif could be given intravenous fluid. The interim Pakistan government is likely to take a decision on the same soon

Earlier this month, Sharif and his daughter Maryam were arrested at the Lahore airport upon their arrival from London in Avenfield reference case. Ahead of the country’s general election on July 25, Sharif said the arrest was a “very small price to pay” to save the sanctity of the vote in Pakistan. In a video message posted hours before landing in Lahore, Sharif said he was aware of his impending arrest and was doing it for the country. Sharif has returned to Pakistan in an effort to revitalise the party he founded, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, ahead of the election.

