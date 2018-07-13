LIVE: Nawaz Sharif likely to be arrested on landing in Pakistan today; Lahore on lockdown

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif return to Lahore Live Updates: Lahore is on lockdown ahead of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London. On arrival, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif are likely to be arrested. Sharif has been awarded a 10-year sentence by an anti-corruption court in connection with the Panama Papers investigation, while his daughter is facing a 7-year sentence. The duo were visiting Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London. They are currently in transit at the Abu Dhabi airport.
Ahead of the July 25 general elections in the country, Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said they will march to the airport in defiance of a ban on all public rallies. Over 300 leaders and workers were arrested on Thursday in a crackdown ahead of their arrival. At least 10,000 personnel are deployed across the city today.
Meanwhile, Sharif’s grandsons, Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain, were arrested Friday for allegedly punching a demonstrator outside their residence in London. According to DawnNewsTV, initial reports suggested that one among the protesters who had gathered outside the Avenfield residence in London hurled abuses at Sharif’s grandsons, which prompted the two men to allegedly grab the victim by his collar and punch him. Read the entire report here.
Sharif and Maryam at the Abu Dhabi airport. Maryam has been active on social media, retweeting posts by users. This is a video that she has shared, which is captioned "move like a hero, live like a lion".
An Accountability Court in Pakistan found former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz guilty of illegitimately purchasing four luxury flats on Park Lane in the heart of London. In a ruling last week, the court sentences Sharif to 10 years in jail and Maryam to seven. The case was first highlighted during the Panama Papers investigation when a trove of documents from law firm Mossack Fonseca was disclosed to reveal how the rich set up offshore entities in tax havens.
In a video message, Sharif says he is returning to Pakistan knowing that he will be imprisoned immediately. He is likely to move an application for bail. The video has been tweeted by Maryam from their aircraft en route to Pakistan.
Ayesha Siddiqa writes: "There is little doubt that all this is not about ending corruption. Instead, the powerful military is punishing a former client, and re-shaping the country’s political field. Just like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who had the support of some segments of the military in 1971 but was abandoned, and then physically eliminated, Sharif is being removed before his party becomes too powerful."
Maryam Sharif has shared, more than once, a picture of herself and Nawaz bidding goodbye to Kulsoom. Her mother is being treated for cancer at a hospital in London. Several users are expressing sympathy for the duo, who has left Kulsoom to return to Pakistan.
(Source: Twitter/@pkpolitics)
Sharif is likely to be arrested as soon as he enters Pakistan airspace today. On landing in Lahore, he will be flown to the capital city of Islamabad by helicopter, reports The Associated Press, where he will face his 10-year sentence. Sharif will arrive in Lahore at 6 pm. He is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.
Maryam Sharif has tweeted a photograph of herself and her father from the Abu Dhabi airport. They were in London to visit Sharif's wife, who is being treated for cancer. A day before leaving London, Sharif had said he was leaving Kulsoom in London in Allah’s protection and returning to Pakistan regardless of whether he was “taken to prison or gallows”.
(Source: Twitter/@MaryamNSharif)
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is travelling to Pakistan from London today. Along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, he is currently in transit at the Abu Dhabi airport. Sharif and Maryam were convicted by an Accountability Court last week in connection with a corruption case and sentenced to 10 and seven years respectively. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news.