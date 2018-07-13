Follow Us:
Friday, July 13, 2018
  • LIVE: Nawaz Sharif likely to be arrested on landing in Pakistan today; Lahore on lockdown
Live now

LIVE: Nawaz Sharif likely to be arrested on landing in Pakistan today; Lahore on lockdown

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif return to Lahore Live Updates: At least 10,000 personnel are deployed across Lahore today ahead of Sharif's arrival. He is likely to be arrested as soon as he lands.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2018 11:30:23 am
Ahead of the July 25 general elections in the country, Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said they will march to the airport in defiance of a ban on all public rallies. Over 300 leaders and workers were arrested on Thursday in a crackdown ahead of their arrival. At least 10,000 personnel are deployed across the city today.

Live Blog

LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are likely to be arrested in Lahore today.

11:30 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif's grandsons arrested over brawl

Meanwhile, Sharif’s grandsons, Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain, were arrested Friday for allegedly punching a demonstrator outside their residence in London. According to DawnNewsTV, initial reports suggested that one among the protesters who had gathered outside the Avenfield residence in London hurled abuses at Sharif’s grandsons, which prompted the two men to allegedly grab the victim by his collar and punch him. Read the entire report here.

10:58 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Watch: Sharif, Maryam at Abu Dhabi airport

Sharif and Maryam at the Abu Dhabi airport. Maryam has been active on social media, retweeting posts by users. This is a video that she has shared, which is captioned "move like a hero, live like a lion".

10:55 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
What is the corruption case against Sharif, Maryam?

An Accountability Court in Pakistan found former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz guilty of illegitimately purchasing four luxury flats on Park Lane in the heart of London. In a ruling last week, the court sentences Sharif to 10 years in jail and Maryam to seven. The case was first highlighted during the Panama Papers investigation when a trove of documents from law firm Mossack Fonseca was disclosed to reveal how the rich set up offshore entities in tax havens.

10:47 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif says he is aware of his impending arrest

In a video message, Sharif says he is returning to Pakistan knowing that he will be imprisoned immediately. He is likely to move an application for bail. The video has been tweeted by Maryam from their aircraft en route to Pakistan.

10:44 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Opinion: Sharif’s conviction has to do with his questioning of the military

Ayesha Siddiqa writes: "There is little doubt that all this is not about ending corruption. Instead, the powerful military is punishing a former client, and re-shaping the country’s political field. Just like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who had the support of some segments of the military in 1971 but was abandoned, and then physically eliminated, Sharif is being removed before his party becomes too powerful."

10:37 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Maryam shares picture with her mother, Kulsoom

Maryam Sharif has shared, more than once, a picture of herself and Nawaz bidding goodbye to Kulsoom. Her mother is being treated for cancer at a hospital in London. Several users are expressing sympathy for the duo, who has left Kulsoom to return to Pakistan.

(Source: Twitter/@pkpolitics)

10:31 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif to be flown to Islamabad from Lahore

Sharif is likely to be arrested as soon as he enters Pakistan airspace today. On landing in Lahore, he will be flown to the capital city of Islamabad by helicopter, reports The Associated Press, where he will face his 10-year sentence. Sharif will arrive in Lahore at 6 pm. He is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.

10:26 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Maryam tweets photograph from Abu Dhabi

Maryam Sharif has tweeted a photograph of herself and her father from the Abu Dhabi airport. They were in London to visit Sharif's wife, who is being treated for cancer. A day before leaving London, Sharif had said he was leaving Kulsoom in London in Allah’s protection and returning to Pakistan regardless of whether he was “taken to prison or gallows”.

(Source: Twitter/@MaryamNSharif)

10:22 (IST) 13 Jul 2018
Sharif, Maryam to be arrested on entering Pakistan airspace today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is travelling to Pakistan from London today. Along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz, he is currently in transit at the Abu Dhabi airport. Sharif and Maryam were convicted by an Accountability Court last week in connection with a corruption case and sentenced to 10 and seven years respectively. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest news.

The case was first highlighted during the Panama Papers investigation when a trove of documents from law firm Mossack Fonseca was disclosed to reveal how the rich set up offshore entities in tax havens.

