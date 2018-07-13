LIVE: Nawaz Sharif likely to be arrested on landing in Pakistan today; Lahore on lockdown

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Live Updates: Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore this evening. He is likely to be arrested on arrival. (Reuters/Caren Firouz/File Photo) Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Live Updates: Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif will land in Lahore this evening. He is likely to be arrested on arrival. (Reuters/Caren Firouz/File Photo)

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif return to Lahore Live Updates: Lahore is on lockdown ahead of ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s return from London. On arrival, he and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif are likely to be arrested. Sharif has been awarded a 10-year sentence by an anti-corruption court in connection with the Panama Papers investigation, while his daughter is facing a 7-year sentence. The duo were visiting Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in London. They are currently in transit at the Abu Dhabi airport.

Ahead of the July 25 general elections in the country, Sharif’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has said they will march to the airport in defiance of a ban on all public rallies. Over 300 leaders and workers were arrested on Thursday in a crackdown ahead of their arrival. At least 10,000 personnel are deployed across the city today.