My father was not given a bed to sleep in jail, complains Nawaz Sharif’s son 

Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam were sent to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Friday. (REUTERS/File Photo) Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam were sent to Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on Friday. (REUTERS/File Photo)

The son of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was sent to jail along with his daughter Maryam in a graft case, has expressed anguish over poor treatment being meted out to his father at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail. Hussain Nawaz Sharif posted a tweet late Saturday saying that he has been told his father was not given “a bed to sleep on” and the “bathroom was extremely dirty”.

Hussain said that “people’s representatives” are not treated “with dignity in this country”, adding that the withdrawal of basic rights in prison amounts to torture.

“I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages. There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture,” he wrote on Twitter.

I am told that my father was not given a bed to sleep on and the bathroom was extremely dirty probably not cleaned for ages. There’s no precedence of treating people’s representatives with dignity in this country but these are basic rights withdrawal of which constitutes torture. — Hussain Nawaz Sharif (@Hussain_NSharif) July 14, 2018

Both Nawaz and Maryam Sharif were arrested as soon as they touched down in Lahore on Friday. Their arrest came ahead of Pakistan’s general election on July 25 even as several PML-N supporters thronged streets in Lahore to protest against their leader’s arrest. However, Sharif said the arrest was a “very small price to pay” to save the sanctity of the vote in Pakistan, reported Reuters.

READ | Nawaz Sharif, Maryam arrested in Pakistan, provided ‘B’ class facilities at Rawalpindi jail

Before their arrest, both were allowed to meet Begum Shamim Akhtar, Sharif’s mother, at Lahore airport before boarding a special flight to the capital Islamabad to serve their sentence at Adiala jail, Rawalpindi. On arriving at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal Airport, scores of officials from the National Accountability Bureau, the country’s anti-graft body, entered the plane to arrest Sharif and Maryam, who surrendered without any resistance. In a video message posted hours before landing in Lahore, Sharif said he was aware of his impending arrest and was doing it for the country.

The two were provided “B” class facilities at Adiala jail, which is reserved for those who have been accustomed to a “superior mode of living”, a PTI report said. Facilities include a cot, chair, teapot, lantern if there is no electricity, shelf and necessary washing and sanitary appliances. Those under this category reportedly give lessons to uneducated prisoners.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App