Nawaz Sharif’s grandsons arrested in London over brawl

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s grandsons, Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain, were arrested Friday for allegedly punching a demonstrator outside their residence in London.

The news comes amid reports of the former prime minister’s impending arrival in Pakistan later in the day. Both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, are likely to be arrested upon landing in Islamabad in connection with a corruption case revealed by the Panama Papers investigation.

According to DawnNewsTV, initial reports suggested that one among the protesters who had gathered outside the Avenfield residence in London hurled abuses at Sharif’s grandsons, which prompted the two men to allegedly grab the victim by his collar and punch him.

A complaint by the protesters led to Junaid and Zakaria’s arrest who were taken to a nearby police station. “The protesters gathered outside Avenfield House spat at me and tried to attack me,” said Junaid Safdar, son of Maryam Nawaz who is also facing a seven-year sentence in the corruption scandal with her father.

Nawaz Sharif along with Maryam left for Pakistan from London Friday morning. They were in the UK capital to visit Sharif’s wife, Kulsoom, who is undergoing cancer treatment in the city.

